VIDEO PREMIERE: Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj 'The Light Is Coming'

June 21, 2018
Nikki
Ariana Grande's album 'Sweetener' will be released in August and just went on pre-sale today. Pre-sale purchasers got the auto download of Ari's song with Nicki Minaj 'The Light Is Coming'. They also released the video for it and we get an end of world apocalypse vibe from it. Peep it below.

