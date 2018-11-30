VIDEO PREMIERE: Ariana Grande 'Thank u, Next'

After weeks of Mean Girl teasing, Ariana Grande has finally dropped her 'Thank u, Next' video. It's more like a mini movie of some of Ari's fave movies like Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde. It has a ton of cameos Troye Sivan, Miranda Sings, Colleen Ballinger, Jennifer Coolidge and Kriss Jenner as the 'cool mom'.

It is indeed everything we hoped for and more (squeeling like a lil mean 12 yr old girl). Watch HERE or below.