VIDEO PREMIERE: Ariana Grande 'Thank u, Next'

November 30, 2018
Nikki

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Categories: 
Shows
On Air
Nikki
Features
Music Videos

After weeks of Mean Girl teasing, Ariana Grande has finally dropped her 'Thank u, Next' video. It's more like a mini movie of some of Ari's fave movies like Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde. It has a ton of cameos Troye Sivan, Miranda Sings, Colleen Ballinger, Jennifer Coolidge and Kriss Jenner as the 'cool mom'.

It is indeed everything we hoped for and more (squeeling like a lil mean 12 yr old girl). Watch HERE or below.

 

 

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
arianators
thank you next
Thank U Next
video premiere
Mean Girls
kriss jenner
cool mom
bring it on
13 Going on 30
Legally Blonde
regina George
Pete Davidson
Mac Miller
Big Sean
sexy
Pop music
dance music
Troye Sivan
miranda sings
colleen ballinger
jennifer coolidge