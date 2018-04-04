VIRAL: Grandmother's Reaction To Justin Timberlake Tickets Gift Is Priceless!
This is so heartwarming and precious. Grandma looooooves Justin Timberlake so her grandkids surprised her with tickets to his concert. The kids hooked up Nammie's Easter Basket with the gift. The love is real, you can see it all over her face when she cries in video below.
BEST KEPT SECRET, EVER. // My 88-year-old grandmother is obsessed with @justintimberlake and every time her iPad needs fixing it’s because she has too many windows in Safari open and they’re all regarding JT. Her dreams are coming true when she gets to see him (for the second time) at the @amwaycenter on May 14. Stay tuned for video! // @jessicabiel @thetnkids
