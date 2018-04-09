Wanna Win A Million Bucks On TV Game Show 'Let's Make A Deal'?

Legendary host Howie Mandel is back to help battle the banker and ask brand new contestants the million dollar question...DEAL OR NO DEAL?

Before a game show actually airs on TV they need to have a bunch of contestsants already picked out to play. If you are fun, energetic and want your shot at a fortune, click HERE to apply to be a contestant and WIN $$$$.

Does'nt matter where you live, they will fly you out and set you up if they choose you to be on.

Good luck!!