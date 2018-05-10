Want To Be Justin Timberlake's Social Media Manager?

OMG, this is the job of a lifetime! Imagine, YOU working for Justin Timberlake!?!?

If you are super social media savvy and think you can handle being J.T.'s social media manager...here's what you have to do:

Post a video on LinkedIn by May 13 explaining why you deserve to win. Use the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest. The winner will be chosen based on whether their video showcases the ability to inspire others, paints a picture of how this experience will impact their professional journey, and communicates strong interest for the entertainment industry and/or social media.

One lucky fan will score the chance to serve as social media manager for JT’s May 27 Man of the Woods show in Dallas, Texas.

On this job, you will learn Live Nation’s social strategy, interact with concertgoers and get behind-the-scenes access to the ‘The Man of the Woods’ tour. Your day will end by helping share content across Live Nation’s social channels from a VIP concert seat.

Good luck!