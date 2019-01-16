WATCH: Bad Bunny Sings Through The Streets Of Puerto Rico With Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon showed up in Puerto Rico, found Bad Bunny & then partied through the streets singing Benito's hit song 'MIA". It was a full on parade with them banging on timbale sticks, maracas and a tambourin! Watch HERE or below the video below and get ready for Bad Bunny live in Chicago, March 24th at Allstate Arena.
Jimmy, Bad Bunny, @Questlove, & @BlackThought perform "MIA" on the streets of Old San Juan! #TonightShowPuertoRico https://t.co/Idc21tukli pic.twitter.com/inioyi5FPl— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 16, 2019
Puerto Rico is still suffering from the hurricane damage. Here's how to help:
Here's more info on how you can support Puerto Rico: https://t.co/L6iTaiWxQq #TonightShowPuertoRico— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 16, 2019
