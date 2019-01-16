WATCH: Bad Bunny Sings Through The Streets Of Puerto Rico With Jimmy Fallon

January 16, 2019
Nikki
Jimmy Fallon showed up in Puerto Rico, found Bad Bunny & then partied through the streets singing Benito's hit song 'MIA". It was a full on parade with them banging on timbale sticks, maracas and a tambourin! Watch HERE or below the video below and get ready for Bad Bunny live in Chicago, March 24th at Allstate Arena.

Puerto Rico is still suffering from the hurricane damage. Here's how to help:

Thank you, Puerto Rico! Excited to share the show with you tonight!!#TonightShowPuertoRico

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

An exclusive first look at #TonightShowPuertoRico! Tune into the special episode tonight, January 15th, at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc!!!

A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight) on

 

 

 

 

