Drake dropped a new song and video Friday night called 'Nice For What'.The video features Tiffany Haddish, Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, Insecure‘s Issa Rae, prima ballerina Misty Copeland, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoe Saldana, and Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright and other fierce females. It's Drake praising the ladies and the ladies loooooove it! Watch below.

Video of Drake - Nice For What