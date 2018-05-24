WATCH: Imagine Dragons Fight For LGBTQ Youths In 'Imagine' Documentary

Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds is on a relentless fight for LGBTQ youth. Growing up in the Mormon Church community he saw these kids be shuned and turned away by the church and even their families. His mission is to change that within the church community.

This documentary 'Believer' follows his inner journey with his Mormon upbringing and his outward journey to establish Love Loud, a pro-LGBTQ music festival in Utah that aims to raise money for charity organizations like the Trevor Project and the Tegan & Sara Foundation.

Dan stated: “I can’t say that there was one event or one day where I suddenly woke up and said, ‘I wanna be a [LGBTQ> ally. I think it was a lot of events over the course of my life that led me to be naturally very impassioned and feel like I could do something in a real way that could maybe help.”

The docu airs on HBO June 25th and you can watch the trailer below.

“I was always taught that if you want to make a difference in the world, you start with your community.” – @ImagineDragons frontman @DanReynolds

@HBODocs and @LiveNationProds present #BelieverDoc June 25 at 8PM. pic.twitter.com/HkY5U2LlOJ — HBO (@HBO) May 23, 2018