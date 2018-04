Why Don't We will be performing live at the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash June 23rd, Allstate Arena. This morning, they performed live on Good Morning America. They did the hit song that Ed Sheeran wrote 'Trust Fund Baby'. Check it out HERE or below.

