WATCH: Wrigley Field Renovation Time Lapse Video

This is so cool! EarthCam caught the renovation of Wrigley Field and made a time lapse video with it. EarthCam showcases progress from October 2017 to April 2018. This latest construction phase includes fan-focused improvements, such as an enhanced concourse and new field box seats. The players are getting some great upgrades as well with new, wider dugouts, the addition of two batting cages and a new trainer’s room adjacent to their third base dugout. You can watch it on the official EarthCam site www.earthcam.net or below.

Video of Wrigley Field Renovation Time-Lapse