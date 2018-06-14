What Other Celebs Got Engaged After Only A Few Weeks Dating Like Ariana Grande & Did The Love Last?

Ariana Grande shocked her Arianators by getting engaged to new bf after just 7 weeks of dating. The lucky guy is Pete Davidson, and he spent $100,000 on a huge rock you can see from space!

So do you think they rushed into things? I mean...is that enough time to really get to know each other?

We sure hope it all works out for them being together forever.

Here are some other celebs that also rushed into things.... did it work out?

Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom: Met in August 2009, engaged September 22, married September 27...downward spiral of drama ensued including nearly dying from a drug overdose.

Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa Press

Katy Perry & Russell Brand: Met at 2009 MTV awards, engaged & married within a few months, he asked for a divorce via text in 2011.

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: Married after 6 weeks of dating in 2008, had dem babies and split after 6 years together.

Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroger: Engaged after 1 month dating in 2012, married, announced separation in 2015.

Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden: Engaged and married within 7 months in 2015, still together.