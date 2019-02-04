What's The Tea With Cardi B? She Dishes Everything In This Superbowl Interview For GMA.

Cardi B did 6 shows around the Superbowl this past weekend. She is a working mama! She made time to sit for a GMA interview and dished on her career, baby, baby daddy and more. Watch it HERE or below.

FULL INTERVIEW: @iamcardib sits down with @tjholmes, dishing on motherhood, having more kids, keeping her marriage together and tells all about the #SuperBowl half-time show she turned down: https://t.co/EurNRUaYDi pic.twitter.com/c9krtZRJ08 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 4, 2019