When Do Chicago Beaches Open & Which One Is Best For You?

With Chicago temps in the 80's today, we want the beach!!! We want to lay on the sand, soak up the sun, get tan, sip cold drinks from the cooler and just chill. You can lay out a towel pretty much anywhere today and do that but the official opening day for Chicago beaches is Friday, May 25th.

There is a big variety of beaches in Chicago to choose from also. From family friendly to water sports to non stop party spots, here's a good list of beaches and what they offer.

North Ave Beach is a bro beach, the ultimate loud party spot every summer. Volleyball tournaments, edm parties, Castaways and a new day club called Shore Club is def worth a visit.

Oak St. Beach is next to North Ave Beach and the party spills over to the sand here. A little tamer with focus on food cafes.

Ohio St. Beach is a smaller one closer to Navy Pier with some cool cafes and music events throughout the summer. Good mix of families and friends hanging out.

Belmont Harbor Dog Beach is exactly that, doggies gettting it in, splashing in the water, running on the sand.

Montrose Beach has tons of food & music festivals and non motor water sports like kayak and volleyball rentals. It's a good mix of family and friends crowd.

Foster Beach has a section called Foster Ave Turf Fields which is home to the Full Moon Jam. It's performing artists, fire dancers and percussive beats of local musicians. It's free to the public and you are encouraged to bring a drum to bang on.

12th St Beach is a secret little spot with a tacos, ice cream and sometimes you can listen to the live concerts coming from Northerly Island venue. It also leads right into Northerly Island Park’s pedestrian and bike path.

31st St Beach has been upgrading and become very popular the past few years. A fun playground area, bar/resturant with a deck for music events and tons of bbq's and family parties. This spot has become very populated with it's boat and jet ski rentals and tons of boats docked and ready to roll out.

63rd St Beach is huge. You will hear it before you get there. Lots of big sound systems blasting from parked cars. There's also an old school drum circle of people that have been burning insence and banging drums there for years.