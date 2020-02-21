​Episode 1: 2 Years in the Making

This podcast has been 2 years in the making!!! In the first episode Nina introduces you to her friends, Kentucky Krista and Producer Angie. As we continue to set the tone for the New Year the ladies reveal a few different personal relationship problems that have already created obstacles. Can we really be friends with our exes? (Even if they have a "trophy case"??) What if you're dating a great guy but still have the urge to cheat?​ AND what do you do when a guy says he really likes you but in the future he might want to get back together with his baby mama? We can't make this stuff up! Nina and her friends dig deep to answer all of these questions. ENJOY!!!