2019 Glass Slipper Project

In it's 20th year, Glass Slipper Project is a non-profit organization that provides free Prom dresses, shoes, accessories and cosmetics to high school junior and senior girls, helping these young women to attend their Proms in style.

In it's 20 years, the Glass Slipper Project has helped more than 20,000 girls attend their Proms in style!

Join B96 at two Botiques by Glass Slipper Project on Saturday, March 30th and Saturday April 6th from 9am-4pm each day (or until 800 girls are served) at 5410 S. State Street (near State Street and Garfield Blvd.)

For more information on Glass Slipper Project click here!

ABOUT THE BOUTIQUES:

The dresses, jewelry and accessories are distributed at “boutiques” each prom season, where each student receives individual assistance from a volunteer “personal shopper” as she shops for her dress

The boutiques are open to high school juniors and seniors in Chicagoland and other surrounding areas.

Students do not have to register – just bring a valid student ID or other proof of enrollment.

One parent/guardian/chaperone may attend with each student.

Students receive the dresses and accessories free of charge and do not have to return them.

The boutiques have thousands of dresses – more than 150 racks with dozens of dresses on each rack.

The boutique also has three rooms full of shoes, plus rooms for makeup, jewelry and accessories.

Minor alterations are offered on-site

There are many Spanish-speaking personal shoppers at the botiques

The boutiques accommodate students with disabilities.

ABOUT DONATIONS:

The majority of our dresses are donated by individuals. Most are pre-loved, but many are brand new and have the tags still on them.

There are many ways to donate dresses and accessories to Glass Slipper: