Episdoe 6: My Test Results Are In

This bonus episode is essentially part 2 of Episode 5. Nina revealed that she had to get a biopsy on her breast after being unsure about her status for 2 months and FINALLY the results are in. Nina has a lot of questions and chats with Dr. Deb from Bright Pink, which is a national non-profit based in Chicago that focuses on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. It's an honest and informative conversation about the ultimate form of self-care.

