Episode 10: Mimosa Friday

Nina and her friends Gabe, Krista, and Angie have come together for a mimosa Friday and to discuss their thoughts around COVID-19. How are they staying safe? What are the "essential items" they're looking for on Amazon? How are people dating now!?!?! AND it's Gabe's Birthday weekend! It's definitely a tough time to celebrate a birthday and nothing feels normal but they're here to create a conversation and to bring you a little bit of relief. Enjoy and please stay safe!