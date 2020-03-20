Episode 10: Mimosa Friday

March 20, 2020
Nina Hajian
Guilty Pleasures
Categories: 
Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
Features

Nina and her friends Gabe, Krista, and Angie have come together for a mimosa Friday and to discuss their thoughts around COVID-19.  How are they staying safe?  What are the "essential items" they're looking for on Amazon?  How are people dating now!?!?!  AND it's Gabe's Birthday weekend!  It's definitely a tough time to celebrate a birthday and nothing feels normal but they're here to create a conversation and to bring you a little bit of relief.  Enjoy and please stay safe!

Tags: 
mimos
Coronavirus
virus
quarantine
hobbies
social distance
friends

Recent Podcast Audio

WBBM-FM Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
Episode 10: Mimosa Friday Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
OJ Simpson Is Angry (Again). Netflix Gonna Lower Our Quality? Plus, A List Of Free Internet Things Right Now! Spanky’s Corner
One Celeb Just Learned About Covid-19 Today. Another Celeb Is Making $$ off Coronavirus. Vanessa Hudgens, OH NO. Spanky’s Corner
WBBM-FM Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
Episode 9: How are YOU doing? Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
Daniel Radcliffe has the Covid19? New Taco Bell Menu Item Looks Insane! 15 TV Shows That Need To Come Back! Spanky’s Corner
Your Evening Spank -- Tue Mar 10 Spanky’s Corner
View More Episodes