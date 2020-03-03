Episode 7: Can You Have It All?

Nina, Krista, and Angie asked each other the question, "Can You Have It All?" and it left them divided so they called in the "Renaissance Woman" for insight. Arabel Alva Rosales is an entrepreneur that has been described by Chicago Magazine as a “Renaissance Woman” because of her ability to discuss various topics from concerns on Wall Street, to global issues, to what is happening in our own backyard. Arabel is also a good friend of Nina's so Nina knew that bringing her in to share her story and her thoughts on the topic would spark a colorful conversation. Did they answer the question? It definitely makes you think.