Episode 9: How are YOU doing?

March 17, 2020
Nina Hajian
Guilty Pleasures
Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains
Nina and her friend Angie are checking in.  They express their feelings about the coronavirus pandemic and how they're handling "Social Distancing".  One loves it!!!  The other is feeling triggered.  AND let's be honest, social distancing isn't stopping people from attempting to find love, including Angie, so the ladies have found a way to swipe responsibly.  Please share how YOU'RE doing and anything else that's on your mind as we navigate through all of this TOGETHER.

Coronavirus
quarantine
Bumble
dating
social distancing

