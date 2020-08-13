The girls are back & they have a few things that are TRIGGERING them!

Ang is triggered because people keep coming into her bar and NOT tipping, walking out on tabs, and splitting the bill between 10 people.

Krista is triggered because she THINKS she has a balled patch in her hair. She's deciding if she wants to shave it all off and start new. Her hair is one of the things that defines her the most.

Nina is triggered because she's having BIRTHDAY anxiety. Being a transplant and it being a pandemic is not making this year's birthday easy.

Take a listen, if you have any advice, or if you just want to vent on what's triggering you, hit us up at @guiltypleasuresgrowingpains on Instagram!