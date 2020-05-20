Nina's friend Krista opens up about how she got into it with a guy she has been talking to and to fix it he gave her a gift! In your relationships, (friends, casual or serious) Would that work for you? Does a gift make it better? The ladies are all on different sides of the spectrum with this conversation and they discuss everything from getting guys to buy them sneakers to buying a flat-screen tv to keep someone around. This episode definitely makes you think about what the real intentions are behind any gift. What do you think?