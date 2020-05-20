Does A Gift Make It Better?

May 20, 2020
Nina Hajian
Guilty Pleasures
Features

Nina's friend Krista opens up about how she got into it with a guy she has been talking to and to fix it he gave her a gift!  In your relationships, (friends, casual or serious)  Would that work for you?  Does a gift make it better?  The ladies are all on different sides of the spectrum with this conversation and they discuss everything from getting guys to buy them sneakers to buying a flat-screen tv to keep someone around.  This episode definitely makes you think about what the real intentions are behind any gift.  What do you think? 

Gifts
intentions
ex
boyfriends