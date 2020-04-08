Quarantine Diaries: I Don't Want To Get Rejected!

This episode is the second entry of the Quarantine Diaries series within Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains where Nina and her friends, Krista and Angie, talk about what's been going on in quarantine. They're all still coming to work and practicing safe social distancing while discussing passion projects that have been picked up, lack of motivation, seeing a dead man wheeled out of his home and whether or not it's a good idea to date right now. There is definitely a mix of emotions that supports how important it is to stay connected to your people right now.

Dear Diary, is it more important to be productive during this time? Or just get through it?