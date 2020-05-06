Quarantine Diaries: FaceTime Dates Are Working!

In this episode, Nina and her friends talk about how to be single and thrive in quarantine! Nina introduces you to a new voice coming from her friend Chelsea Briggs. Chelsea lives in LA and works for Billboard so her life is usually very full of red carpets, celebrities, and everything that is pop culture, music and entertainment. Her job/jobs require a lot of her time which she loves BUT it is really powerful to hear her reveal in her Diary that it took her going from having 2 full-time jobs down to basically a part-time job for her to find herself again. Is that a journey she would have ever taken without a global pandemic? Would any of us face ourselves the way we are now if we weren't forced to? Chelsea is also THRIVING now and has had some serious success on FaceTime dates so she encourages Nina to try. We'll see if Nina will take her girl's lead!? Producer Angie's life has become consumed by Tik Tok and the ladies discuss how to do hot yoga at home. This episode is definitely action packed! Enjoy.