Bonus Episode: Amy Carabba's Story

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Nina thought there was no better way to spread awareness than to share the story of her dear friend, Amy Carabba. Amy is a former News Anchor, fighter, survivor, sister, mother, friend, super hero....the list goes on. Nina and Amy first met while they were both working in Sacramento years ago and have remained close ever since. Amy joins the podcast to share her breast cancer journey, and how she was able to become a mom even after she was told it wasn't possible. Her story is real and intense but also beautiful and inspiring. The hope is through sharing her story we will be reminded to stay on top of our self-breast exams and to know that even in the darkest days there will be light.