Let's Talk; It Can Save Lives

This episode of Guilty Pleasures and Growing Pains tackles a conversation about mental health and suicide prevention. It's an honest exchange between friends that share their personal stories surrounding mental health and suicide. Nina, Angie, and Krista are joined by Dr. Dimple Patel from the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The goal is to provide information, hope, and deconstruct the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Join us in supporting TEAM PATEL for the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Experience!