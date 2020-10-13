Episode 24: How to Stop Making the Same Mistakes in Your Relationships

Our favorite relationship expert, Love McPherson, is here to teach us all about the five different “people” inside of us that are actually showing up to choose our mates. These different “people” are the ones that continue to pop up in our relationships causing us to make the same mistakes. Love breaks down how to identify which one of them is doing the choosing and how to heal them so that we can move forward and receive the love we desire.

