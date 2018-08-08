Interview: Nina and Crazy Rich Asians

I had the pleasure of sitting down and chatting with director, Jon M Chu, and lead actor, Henry Golding, from the new movie Crazy Rich Asians. I had an opportinuty to go an advance screening of the movie, and let me just say, it had me all in my feelings from laughing to crying and everything in between.

Here's a little bit about the movie...

Rachel Chu is excited to travel with her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's learns that Nick's family is extremely rich and he's considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Rachel must now adjust to jealous socialites, quirky relatives and something way worse - Nick's disapproving mother.

Check out the full interview below....

Video of CrazyRichAsians

Catch it in theaters August 15th!!!!