Episode 3: The Valentine's Day Special RATED SPICY!

Happy Valentine's Day! This episode is a little something extra the ladies cooked up to help everyone spice up their sex life just in time for V-Day. This one does get a little spicy and specific but in a helpful and playful way. Nina, Krista and Angie are joined by Tyomi the sexologist who brings all the information and props! She talks about the basics and importance of communication in the bedroom and how to elevate what you're already doing with games and toys. It is safe to say that you will learn something! Enjoy lovers!!!!