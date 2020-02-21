Episode 2: Wait, he's engaged?!

In the first episode we learned that Nina's friend Krista was worried that her new boyfriend was hiding something from her and as it turns out, her intuition was right! Krista details the situation and how she found out the truth. As we navigate through her story the ladies dig into the Growing Pains of heart break and self love. We always say we want the truth but once we get it, are we really willing to see it? In the early stages of grief that truth is a lot more blurry to the one feeling it.