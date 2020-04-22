Quarantine Diaries: You've Got Mail!

Everywhere we go we hear people say or read signs that say, "We are in this together". While that is true we want to take that statement a step further and use this space to really be in this together by sharing diary entries. Not just our entries but yours. In this episode, we feature Brittany from Seattle who explains, why for her, mindset matters, and why she's been taking so many walks to the mailbox. Nina and her friends also continue to explore dating in a pandemic, little things you can do to help your friends and manage subconscious stress.



Please submit your diary entries to @NinaOnTheAir across all social platforms. (IG is preferred)