Opinion: We Don't Think Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Should Rekindle Their Romance

When they first began their relationship in 2009, I was a huge Jelena shipper. How could you not be? It was the type of fairytale romance young girl's only dream of — two successful popstars falling in love.

Justin crushed on Selena, she was adamant that they were just friends because he was younger, but eventually, she gave in to his charms and their rocky romance began.

I've been here, much like you have, for all the on-again-off-again moments and at this point, I've started to lose count as to how many times they've attempted to make it work.

And that's exactly why they just need to let it go.

This isn't a fresh or healthy relationship at this point. It comes with years upon years of baggage; drama, tears, hurtful words, repeated heartbreak. That's not the kind of thing you ever forget, even after you "clean the slate."

By this point, we know that their reunions follow a recipe: the paparazzi catch them spending time together, laughing and embracing. Then, they crumble, take a break, Selena finds comfort in her gal-pals, Justin finds comfort in the arms of some really adorable model who would potentially make a good girlfriend except for the fact that she isn't Selena.

And it repeats.

Yes, Justin and Selena love each other deeply and they always will. They are each other's first love so walking away feels like giving up on something you've worked so tirelessly for. But when does it become too much? When do they realize that they are so toxic to each other, too toxic to function without drastic glitches?

The heart wants what it wants but at this point, no one wants this anymore. Not Selena's family, not her friends, not the fans, possibly not even Selena.

And I know it's really none of our business what these two consenting adults choose to do with their love lives but the thing is, we love them so much, we want what's best for them.

And together, they just aren't the best versions of themselves.

In my eyes, Selena is the best friend that keeps crawling back to her ex against her better judgment.

So unless you are sure that this "umpteenth time" is the one that sticks forever, don't fall back into old habits.

Do yourselves both a favor — say goodbye and move on.

You are better off harnessing and investing all of that energy into bettering yourselves, mending other broken relationships, making more career moves and opening up to the possibility of new love so that when the "right" person comes along, you'll be ready.

Because I promise you, the right relationship will just "fit."