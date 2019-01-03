Our Predictions & Wishlist For Lollapalooza 2019

New year, new festival lineups are making the rounds.

Honestly, thinking about summer concerts and festivals is the only thing getting us through the brunt of winter.

Lollapalooza usually announces their lineup mid-March and by then, we have a pretty solid idea of who we can and can't expect based off of other festival lineups.

Coachella JUST announced their 2019 lineup with headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande.

Lollapalooza also revealed the lineups for the Argentina, Brazil and Chile iterations of their festival.

Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Lenny Kravitz, Greta Van Fleet, Sam Smith, Interpol, Snow Patrol, St. Vincent, Portugal. The Man and many more are on the lineup.

In the past, Lolla Chicago has grabbed a handful of artists and included them on multiple rosters.

To be clear, there's NO confirmation any of these artists will be hitting Grant Park this summer, nevertheless, it could be a good indication of what's to come and really, it's always fun to speculate.

We'll also be including our "wishlist" of performers which probably won't ever happen, but it doesn't hurt to dream!

Nicki Minaj

Though she is the "Queen," this is highly unlikely as she postponed her tour and will be picking up the North American leg in May 2019.

Cardi B

It's Cardi's world right now and we're just living in it. Cardi was rumored to be playing 2018's Lollapalooza, however, when the lineup was released, her name was nowhere in sight. Considering she performed Coachella with a baby belly in tow and then canceled the remainder of her tour with Bruno Mars because she'd just given birth, it's safe to say she backed out because of her pregnancy. But that also means it's highly likely that she'll make up for it this summer!

Ariana Grande

The 2018 Lolla lineup was heavy on pop artists so we could see Ariana being added to the bill this year, especially following her massive year with the release of Sweetener and "Thank U, Next." Considering her headlining spot at Coachella and the fact that she'll be done with her Sweetener World Tour in time for Lolla, we're saying it's highly likely.

Childish Gambino

We'd love Childish Gambino but if Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are both performing, it's unlikely that Lolla would book all three Coachella headliners.

Twenty One Pilots, Macklemore, Tiesto

twenty one pilots, Macklemore and Tiesto are on all three Lolla lineups in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, so it's highly likely that they'll make it to Chicago as well. It's an even bigger possibility when you consider that both twenty one pilots and Macklemore last played Lolla in Chicago in 2015.

J. Balvin

Borrowing from the Coachella line-up, it's highly likely that J. Balvin is going to bring his reggaeton sounds to Grant Park. Plus, he's had quite a massive year with hit-after-hit.

Juice Wrld

As a Chicago native and a Coachella addition, it's almost given than Juice Wrld will be performing Lollapalooza.

Most Likely: Tame Impala, Khalid, Kacey Musgraves, Lenny Kravitz, Bassnectar, Snow Patrol, Troye Sivan, Janelle Monae

Could See It Happening: Halsey, Marshmello, Fall Out Boy, Ella Mai, A$AP Rocky, Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers

Wishlist - Hear Us Out!

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Imagine if they brought their On The Run II show to the Lolla stage?

Christina Aguilera

It may not be the obvious choice, but neither was having X-Tina headline Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve and her medley of hits was EPIC!

Spice Girls

The Spice Girls reunion is happening in 2019 so wouldn't it be awesome if they reunited for a show in the states?

Justin Timberlake

Justin was rumored to be performing at Coachella but suddenly, all of our hopes and dreams were shattered when he was forced to go on vocal rest and reschedule the remainder of his tour for a later date. His 2019 is booked up so it's unlikely he'll make it out for Lolla this year.

Drake

Since his beef with Kanye West is on the forefront, it would be wild to see him headline a show in Ye's hometown. Not to mention he's on fire right now with Scorpion!

Shawn Mendes

I mean, come on, Shawn is basically festival material! It may not happen this year, but it's definitely imminent.