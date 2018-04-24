People Close to Kanye West Are Worried About His Mental Health

By Angela Domino

It looks like people close to Kanye West are beginning to worry about his mental health. Kanye is known for going on rants, but his recent erratic behavior has those around him very worried that he is starting to spiral out of control.

In a recent studio session, Kanye went on a rant about he didn't need people with certain "titles" on his team and that he can take of branding his own image himself. He told everyone anything Yeezy related will be dealt with in house and ran through by him. He then claimed, "Yeezy is the new Apple" . Kanye has also been VERY active on Twitter lately. Many thought it was a publicity stunt for his new album, which will be released June 1st; however, this is not the case. His team isn't sure about his behavior or the meaning of most of his tweets.

Kanye recently went on the Ebro In The Morning show and professed his love for him and his support for Donald Trump. He also disclosed he use to have an opioid addiction. Watch the interview below.......

Video of Kanye West Talks to Ebro: &#039;I Love Donald Trump&#039;

Is this Kanye being Kanye, or should we be worried too?