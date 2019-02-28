POLL: Who Do You Want to See at the 2019 B96 Pepsi #SummerBash

The hottest concert of the summer - the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash - is a few months out.

If you haven't already, you need to save the date for Saturday, June 22nd at the Allstate Arena.

We want to know, who do you want to see on our lineup?

Who would make your #SummerBash dreams come true and make it an experience you'll NEVER forget?

Note: This poll will not determine who will appear at this year's Pepsi Summer Bash.

Be sure to ENTER here for a chance to win Front Row tickets to the show!

​