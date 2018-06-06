13 Reasons Why Returning for Season 3!
More Hannah? More Clay! Who will Jessica pick? We'll find out!
Did you watch 13 Reasons Why season 2 yet? Well you better! Because Netflix just renewed the show for a 3rd season!
Check out the video they posted today to announce the news...
Besides the video, here is some other info they gave up:
-Production on the new season will resume later this year. The new season will premiere in 2019.
-Season 3 will have 13 episodes.
-Brian Yorkey will be returning as the series' creator and showrunner.
-Brian Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin and Selena Gomez are returning as EPs.
-The new season will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content for Netflix.
Now as for Hannah, word is that the Hannah story wrapped at the end of season 2 so 3 will be "Hannah Free" (I'm sure we'll get flashbacks tho!)
Are you excited?