13 Reasons Why Returning for Season 3!

Did you watch 13 Reasons Why season 2 yet? Well you better! Because Netflix just renewed the show for a 3rd season!

Check out the video they posted today to announce the news...

Video of 13 Reasons Why: Season 3 | Announcement | Netflix

Besides the video, here is some other info they gave up:

-Production on the new season will resume later this year. The new season will premiere in 2019.

-Season 3 will have 13 episodes.

-Brian Yorkey will be returning as the series' creator and showrunner.

-Brian Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin and Selena Gomez are returning as EPs.

-The new season will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content for Netflix.

Now as for Hannah, word is that the Hannah story wrapped at the end of season 2 so 3 will be "Hannah Free" (I'm sure we'll get flashbacks tho!)

Are you excited?