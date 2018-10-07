The 2018 Chicago Marathon Results and Kevin Hart!

This morning was the 2018 Chicago Marathon! Congratulations to all the runners! Twenty-six point two miles in rain may have made some nervous, but it was no feat for the "winners" (the first people to finish)!

Mo Farah from Great Britain finished first with a time of 2 hours and 5 mins! Yes, you read that right! Brigid Kosgei from Kenya was the first woman to finish with a time of 2:18:35! For a list of all the times, or to look for a friend's time check here: 2018 Chicago Marathon Finishing Times

If you were a spectator, or a runner and swore you saw someone who looked a lot like Kevin Hart run by your eyes were not playing tricks on you! Kev was there!

Awesome right? Kev is running to raise money for education and did the New York Marathon last year, so the one today was his second.

So how did it go?

Kevin has 4 more to go! Such an amazing example and we love that it's for a good cause!

