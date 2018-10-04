2018 MTV EMA's Announced

The MTV EMAs are coming! Yes, they are happening in Spain but we'll still be able to catch the show here AND Jinglebash artist Camila Cabello is leading the list of nominations so we HAVE to watch to support our girl!

2018 MTV EMA Nominations:

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

Best Video

Ariana Grande "No Tears Left to Cry"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Childish Gambino "This Is America"

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown "Freaky Friday"

The Carters "APES**T"

Best Song

Ariana Grande "No Tears Left to Cry"

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Drake "God's Plan"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "rockstar"

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

Best New

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

Best Look

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Best Hip-Hop

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Live

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

Best Rock

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

Best Alternative

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

twenty one pilots

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Biggest Fans

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best World Stage

Clean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

David Guetta Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Post Malone Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Best Push

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)

Why Don't We (November 2017 )

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

Bishop Briggs (January 2018)

Superorganism (February 2018)

Jessie Reyez (March 2018)

Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)

Lil Xan (May 2018)

Sigrid (June 2018)

Chloe x Halle (July 2018)

Bazzi (August 2018)

Jorja Smith (September 2018)

Best U.S. Act (Best Local Act*)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Camila has the most nods with 6, but not far behind is Ariana Grande and Post Malone with 5. Plus, did you see other Jinglebash artists on there like Cardi B and Shawn Mendes?

The list of performers will be announced little by little leading up to the show on Sunday, November 4th live from Bilbao, Spain on MTV.

For updates head to MTV EMA 2018