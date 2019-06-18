2019 MTV Movie Awards: Winners, Music and shenanigans

Last night the MTV Movie awards had all of your fave stars, 2 amazing performances and popcorn awards for days! Check out the list of winners, and see Bazzi and Lizzo tear up the stage below!

2019 MTV Awards Winners:

Trailblazer Award

Jada Pinkett Smith

Best movie

"Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

"Us"

Best show

"Big Mouth"

"Game of Thrones" *WINNER

"Riverdale"

"Schitt's Creek"

"The Haunting of Hill House"

Best performance in a movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) -- "The Hate U Give"

Lady Gaga (Ally) -- "A Star is Born" *WINNER

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) -- "Us"

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) -- "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box"

Best performance in a show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) -- "The Handmaid's Tale" *WINNER

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) -- "Game of Thrones"

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) -- "Jane the Virgin"

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) -- "The Chi"

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) -- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Best hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) -- "Captain Marvel"

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) -- "BlacKkKlansman"

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) -- "Game of Thrones"

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) -- "Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) -- "Shazam!"

Best villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) -- "Killing Eve"

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) -- "The Handmaid's Tale"

Josh Brolin (Thanos) -- "Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) -- "Us"

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) -- "You"

Best kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) -- "Riverdale"

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) -- "Aquaman"

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) -- "Sex Education"

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) -- "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" *WINNER

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) -- "Venom"

Reality royalty

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" *WINNER

"The Bachelor"

"The Challenge"

"Vanderpump Rules"

Best comedic performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) -- "Crazy Rich Asians"

Dan Levy (David Rose) -- "Schitt's Creek" *WINNER

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) -- "Big Mouth"

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) -- "Little"

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) -- "Shazam!"

Breakthough performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) -- "Crazy Rich Asians"

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) -- "Five Feet Apart"

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) -- "Pose"

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) -- "Sex Education"

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) -- "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" *WINNER

Best fight

"Avengers: Endgame" -- Captain America vs. Thanos

"Captain Marvel" -- Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva *WINNER

"Game of Thrones" -- Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

"RBG" -- Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

"WWE Wrestlemania" -- Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best real-life hero

Alex Honnold -- "Free Solo"

Hannah Gadsby -- "Nanette"

Roman Reigns -- "WWE SmackDown"

Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- "RBG" *WINNER

Serena Williams -- "Being Serena"

Most frightened performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) -- "Hereditary"

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) -- "The Curse of La Llorona"

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) -- "Halloween"

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box" *WINNER

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) -- "The Haunting of Hill House"

Best documentary

"At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal"

"McQueen"

"Minding the Gap"

"RBG"

"Surviving R. Kelly" *WINNER

Best host

Gayle King -- "CBS This Morning"

Nick Cannon -- "Wild 'n Out" *WINNER

Nick Cannon -- "The Masked Singer"

RuPaul -- "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Trevor Noah -- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

Most meme-able moment

"Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" -- The Lilo Dance

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" -- Ray J's Hat

"RBG" -- The Notorious RBG

"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

"The Bachelor" -- Colton Underwood jumps the fence *WINNER

Best musical moment

A Star is Born -- "Shallow" *WINNER

Bohemian Rhapsody -- Live Aid Concert

Captain Marvel -- "Just a Girl"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina -- "Masquerade"

On My Block -- "Look at that Butt"

Riverdale -- "Seventeen"

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -- "Sunflower"

The Umbrella Academy -- "I Think We're Alone Now"

Plus, let's not forget about Lizzo (and her best Sister Act) and Bazzi...

Video of Lizzo Performs &quot;Juice&quot; | 2019 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards

Video of Bazzi Performs &quot;Paradise&quot; | 2019 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards

