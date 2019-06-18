2019 MTV Movie Awards: Winners, Music and shenanigans
See Lizzo and Summerbash Artist Bazzi kill it!
Last night the MTV Movie awards had all of your fave stars, 2 amazing performances and popcorn awards for days! Check out the list of winners, and see Bazzi and Lizzo tear up the stage below!
2019 MTV Awards Winners:
Trailblazer Award
Jada Pinkett Smith
Best movie
"Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
"Us"
Best show
"Big Mouth"
"Game of Thrones" *WINNER
"Riverdale"
"Schitt's Creek"
"The Haunting of Hill House"
Best performance in a movie
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) -- "The Hate U Give"
Lady Gaga (Ally) -- "A Star is Born" *WINNER
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) -- "Us"
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) -- "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box"
Best performance in a show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) -- "The Handmaid's Tale" *WINNER
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) -- "Game of Thrones"
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) -- "Jane the Virgin"
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) -- "The Chi"
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) -- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Best hero
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) -- "Captain Marvel"
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) -- "BlacKkKlansman"
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) -- "Game of Thrones"
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) -- "Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) -- "Shazam!"
Best villain
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) -- "Killing Eve"
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) -- "The Handmaid's Tale"
Josh Brolin (Thanos) -- "Avengers: Endgame" *WINNER
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) -- "Us"
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) -- "You"
Best kiss
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) -- "Riverdale"
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) -- "Aquaman"
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) -- "Sex Education"
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) -- "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" *WINNER
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) -- "Venom"
Reality royalty
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" *WINNER
"The Bachelor"
"The Challenge"
"Vanderpump Rules"
Best comedic performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) -- "Crazy Rich Asians"
Dan Levy (David Rose) -- "Schitt's Creek" *WINNER
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) -- "Big Mouth"
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) -- "Little"
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) -- "Shazam!"
Breakthough performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) -- "Crazy Rich Asians"
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) -- "Five Feet Apart"
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) -- "Pose"
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) -- "Sex Education"
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) -- "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" *WINNER
Best fight
"Avengers: Endgame" -- Captain America vs. Thanos
"Captain Marvel" -- Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva *WINNER
"Game of Thrones" -- Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
"RBG" -- Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
"WWE Wrestlemania" -- Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Best real-life hero
Alex Honnold -- "Free Solo"
Hannah Gadsby -- "Nanette"
Roman Reigns -- "WWE SmackDown"
Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- "RBG" *WINNER
Serena Williams -- "Being Serena"
Most frightened performance
Alex Wolff (Peter) -- "Hereditary"
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) -- "The Curse of La Llorona"
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) -- "Halloween"
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box" *WINNER
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) -- "The Haunting of Hill House"
Best documentary
"At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal"
"McQueen"
"Minding the Gap"
"RBG"
"Surviving R. Kelly" *WINNER
Best host
Gayle King -- "CBS This Morning"
Nick Cannon -- "Wild 'n Out" *WINNER
Nick Cannon -- "The Masked Singer"
RuPaul -- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Trevor Noah -- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
Most meme-able moment
"Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" -- The Lilo Dance
"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" -- Ray J's Hat
"RBG" -- The Notorious RBG
"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
"The Bachelor" -- Colton Underwood jumps the fence *WINNER
Best musical moment
A Star is Born -- "Shallow" *WINNER
Bohemian Rhapsody -- Live Aid Concert
Captain Marvel -- "Just a Girl"
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina -- "Masquerade"
On My Block -- "Look at that Butt"
Riverdale -- "Seventeen"
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -- "Sunflower"
The Umbrella Academy -- "I Think We're Alone Now"
Plus, let's not forget about Lizzo (and her best Sister Act) and Bazzi...
