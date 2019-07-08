2019 Summer Love: New Shamila pics, a Riverdale Engagement and Dua Lipa dating a Hadid?

The summer of 2019 is shaping up to be the steamiest for summer love ever!

So will these new romances be done by the time the first leaf falls in fall??

Get the latest below and decide!

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO

The Mendes Army and Camilizers have ALWAYS been hoping for these "best friends" to take it to the next level. And maybe alllll these events are just wishful thinking...but it's gotten everyone thinking that #Shamila is finally for real!

When their latest collab came out, "Senorita," the chemistry in the video was off-the-charts! Then Camila casually mentioned that she ended things with her boyfriend of over a year (Matthew Hussey) and super fans wondered if it was because of Shawn.

The 2 were then spotted together looking close on the 4th of July, Camila was seen the following day at Shawn's concert and sure that may be just friends hanging together who are in-town...but the pics just released by Just Jared Jr. are sending the Shamila hopefuls into hysterics!

The pics are from a brunch the morning after his show and include lots of hugs and hand holding. Just friends still? See all the pics here and decide: Shamila?

RIVERDALE ENGAGEMENT!

Quick get Pops on the phone and tell him we need to reserve the Chock'lit Shoppe to plan an engagement celebration!

Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale's Toni Topaz (Serpent and Cheryl's gf) got engaged to her boyfriend of a year, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopeck!

My Forever ----♥️ A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Jul 3, 2019 at 3:06pm PDT

So romantic!

It happened on 07/03/19 while the pair were on a camping trip in Mooney Falls in Arizona.

Sure the views are great and they look happy...but it's hard to notice with that big ole rock in the way! LOL

Happy 4th Everyone! ♥️ A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Jul 4, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

So does this mean Vanessa will be in the Chi more when she isn't filming? Let's hope so!

Congrats to them both!

DUA LIPA GOES HADID

Dua Lipa recently called it quits for good (for now) with Isaac Carew - her boyfriend off-and-on for over 5-years.

And Gigi and Bella Hadid's little bro Anwar, who had been rumored to be dating fellow model Kendall Jenner...is clearly not after seeing this pic!

Get it! LOL

The pics are from this past weekend at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London. Dua is 3-years older (she's 23 and Anwar is 20) but clearly that's not a problem! :p

Wishing all the mentioned a summer filled with love and beyond!

Which is your fave pair?