2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
Map out your eatin! See everything TOC 2019 here!
Get those elastic shorts ready! It's the most delicious time of the year...time for the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park!
The Taste of Chicago starts TODAY, July 10th and runs thru Sunday, July 14th!
Below is everything you need to know about the fest including times it's open, what restaurants will be there, who's performing, and most important - how to get there!
WHAT IT WILL COST YOU:
First things, first - there is no admission fee. You will have to pay for the food (duh) and if you've never been, you do that with tickets.
Advance tickets are available here (Taste of Chicago Tickets) and 'Taste' portions will run you about 5-6 tickets, full portions run about 10 to 12 tickets.
For drinks, pop and water is 7-8 tickets, Beer is 11-14, and mixed drinks and wine are 10-14 tickets.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Since there are going to be so many road closures and people if you can public trans-it, do it!
Metra weekend schedule will be adding additional trains to accomodate as well as the BNSF line starting Wednesday in downtown Chicago, and the Union Pacific West Line. See the schedules here : Taste of Chicago Metra
Parking: Everyone has their own perferred garage, but the Taste recommends Millennium Garages, since it's close. I say Spot Hero! You can enter the address of where you're headed and it'll tell you which is full, and price options. Most of the time by using the app you can get a killer discount = more money for food! :p
The weather is suppose to be clear (hot as Haitis tho) so biking is another option and there will be bike parking around Grant and Millennium Park.
If you're trying to navigate around (or avoid) the fest, the following roads are closed until Monday, July 15th at 4pm:
- Columbus, from Monroe to Balbo. Then, from Balbo to Roosevelt. (Balbo be open to traffic)
- Jackson, from Michigan to Lake Shore Drive
- Congress, from Columbus to Congress Parkway semi-circle
-
WHO'S PERFORMING:
Again, MORE FREE! The concerts listed below are all free! The first acts listed each day are for the day Goose Island Stage, and the second name for each day are the nightlight concerts at Petrillo Music Shell.
Wednesday, July 10: Sunflower Bean, Courtney Barnett
Thursday, July 11: Cultura Profética, Bomba Estéreo
Friday, July 12: Taylor Bennett, De La Soul
Saturday, July 13: Joywave, lovelytheband, The Strumbellas
Sunday, July 14: Bilal, Meshell Ndegeocello, India.Arie
Alright we've teased you long enough! The Taste of Chicago is alllll about the food...so let's get to it!
WHAT ARE WE EATIN?
A lot! This year's Taste will have 82 restaurants (37 of those new from last year), 24 pop-up restaurants and 17 food trucks!
Check out the list...
Restaurants:
Arun’s Thai Restaurant
Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen
Beat Kitchen
Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue
Billy Goat Tavern
BJ’s Market & Bakery
Brazilian Bowl Inc.
Buona Beef
Buscia’s Bacon Buns
Caffe Gelato Soiree
Chicago’s Dog House
Churro Factory
Connie’s Pizza
Doom Street Eats
Esperanza
Franco’s Ristorante
Frannie’s Café Inc
Frönen
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
Gold Coast Dogs
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
Iyanze
Josephine’s Cooking
Kasia’s Deli
La Mexicana
Lao Sze Chuan
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
Premier Rollin BBQ
Rainbow Cone
Ricobene’s
Robinson’s No 1 Ribs
Seoul Taco
Texas de Brazil
The Cookie Crate
The Eli’s Cheesecake Company
The Slab Bar-B-Que
The Star of Siam
Ukai Japanese Restaurant
Vee Vee’s African Restaurant
Yum Dum
Yvolina’s Tamales
Pop-Ups:
90 Miles Cuban Café
A Place by Damao
Bar Takito
Barangaroos Aussie Pies
BettyBop Shop
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Black Dog Gelato
Classic Cobbler
Dmen Tap
Dog Haus
Egg Rolls Etc.
Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars
Jason’s Deli
Jeannie’s Flan Inc.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Jus Sandwiches
Kitchen 17
Luella’s Gospel Bird
Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium
Nourish Catering
Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City)
These Wingz?
Warm Belly Bakery
Wood Fire Counter
Food Trucks:
American Glory
Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food
Coastline Catering
Da Pizza Dude
Giordano’s
Harold’s Chicken
La Cocinita
Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)
Pink Taco
The Lifeway Kefir Shop
Three Legged Tacos
Whadda Jerk
Hungry?
I always go with a set plan and end up changing it up when I get there and smell how good everything is! HA!
Cheers to another great year at the Taste!