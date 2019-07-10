2019 Taste of Chicago Guide

Get those elastic shorts ready! It's the most delicious time of the year...time for the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park!

The Taste of Chicago starts TODAY, July 10th and runs thru Sunday, July 14th!

Below is everything you need to know about the fest including times it's open, what restaurants will be there, who's performing, and most important - how to get there!

WHAT IT WILL COST YOU:

First things, first - there is no admission fee. You will have to pay for the food (duh) and if you've never been, you do that with tickets.

Advance tickets are available here (Taste of Chicago Tickets) and 'Taste' portions will run you about 5-6 tickets, full portions run about 10 to 12 tickets.

For drinks, pop and water is 7-8 tickets, Beer is 11-14, and mixed drinks and wine are 10-14 tickets.

HOW TO GET THERE:

Since there are going to be so many road closures and people if you can public trans-it, do it!

Metra weekend schedule will be adding additional trains to accomodate as well as the BNSF line starting Wednesday in downtown Chicago, and the Union Pacific West Line. See the schedules here : Taste of Chicago Metra

Parking: Everyone has their own perferred garage, but the Taste recommends Millennium Garages, since it's close. I say Spot Hero! You can enter the address of where you're headed and it'll tell you which is full, and price options. Most of the time by using the app you can get a killer discount = more money for food! :p

The weather is suppose to be clear (hot as Haitis tho) so biking is another option and there will be bike parking around Grant and Millennium Park.

If you're trying to navigate around (or avoid) the fest, the following roads are closed until Monday, July 15th at 4pm:

Columbus, from Monroe to Balbo. Then, from Balbo to Roosevelt. (Balbo be open to traffic)

Jackson, from Michigan to Lake Shore Drive

Congress, from Columbus to Congress Parkway semi-circle



WHO'S PERFORMING:

Again, MORE FREE! The concerts listed below are all free! The first acts listed each day are for the day Goose Island Stage, and the second name for each day are the nightlight concerts at Petrillo Music Shell.

Wednesday, July 10: Sunflower Bean, Courtney Barnett

Thursday, July 11: Cultura Profética, Bomba Estéreo

Friday, July 12: Taylor Bennett, De La SoulSaturday, July 13: Joywave, lovelytheband, The Strumbellas

Sunday, July 14: Bilal, Meshell Ndegeocello, India.Arie

Alright we've teased you long enough! The Taste of Chicago is alllll about the food...so let's get to it!

WHAT ARE WE EATIN?

A lot! This year's Taste will have 82 restaurants (37 of those new from last year), 24 pop-up restaurants and 17 food trucks!

Check out the list...

Restaurants:

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen

Beat Kitchen

Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Brazilian Bowl Inc.

Buona Beef

Buscia’s Bacon Buns

Caffe Gelato Soiree

Chicago’s Dog House

Churro Factory

Connie’s Pizza

Doom Street Eats

Esperanza

Franco’s Ristorante

Frannie’s Café Inc

Frönen

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

Gold Coast Dogs

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

Iyanze

Josephine’s Cooking

Kasia’s Deli

La Mexicana

Lao Sze Chuan

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Premier Rollin BBQ

Rainbow Cone

Ricobene’s

Robinson’s No 1 Ribs

Seoul Taco

Texas de Brazil

The Cookie Crate

The Eli’s Cheesecake Company

The Slab Bar-B-Que

The Star of Siam

Ukai Japanese Restaurant

Vee Vee’s African Restaurant

Yum Dum

Yvolina’s Tamales

Pop-Ups:

90 Miles Cuban Café

A Place by Damao

Bar Takito

Barangaroos Aussie Pies

BettyBop Shop

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

Black Dog Gelato

Classic Cobbler

Dmen Tap

Dog Haus

Egg Rolls Etc.

Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars

Jason’s Deli

Jeannie’s Flan Inc.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jus Sandwiches

Kitchen 17

Luella’s Gospel Bird

Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium

Nourish Catering

Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City)

These Wingz?

Warm Belly Bakery

Wood Fire Counter

Food Trucks:

American Glory

Aztec Dave’s Food Truck

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food

Coastline Catering

Da Pizza Dude

Giordano’s

Harold’s Chicken

La Cocinita

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes

Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)

Pink Taco

The Lifeway Kefir Shop

Three Legged Tacos

Whadda Jerk

Hungry?

I always go with a set plan and end up changing it up when I get there and smell how good everything is! HA!

Cheers to another great year at the Taste!