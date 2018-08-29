9 Most Wanted : 5SOS Lovers Come Thru!

So many votes all week in the 9 Most Wanted for "Youngblood" by 5 Seconds of Summer! So was tonight FINALLY their night? Check out the countdown below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 08/29/18:

9- Post Malone "Better Now"

8- Selena Gomez "Back To You"

7- Drake "In My Feelings"

6- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"

5- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"

4- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

3- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"

2- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

1- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"