9 Most Wanted : 5SOS Lovers Come Thru!
August 29, 2018
So many votes all week in the 9 Most Wanted for "Youngblood" by 5 Seconds of Summer! So was tonight FINALLY their night? Check out the countdown below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 08/29/18:
9- Post Malone "Better Now"
8- Selena Gomez "Back To You"
7- Drake "In My Feelings"
6- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber "No Brainer"
5- 5 Seconds of Summer "Youngblood"
4- Tiesto and Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
3- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls Like You"
2- Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
1- Khalid and Normani "Love Lies"