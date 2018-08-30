9 Most Wanted : Selenators come for the win!
"Back To You" has been sliding down the countdown...until tonight! See the full countdown here!
August 30, 2018
"Back To You" has been sliding down the9 Most Wanted...until tonight! WHOA!! Come thru #Selenators !
See the full countdown here:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 08/30/18:
9- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"
8- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren "Side Effects"
7- Cardi B and Bad Bunny "I Like It"
6- Ariana Grande "God is a Woman"
5- Kygo and Miguel "Remind Me To Forget"
4- Drake "In My Feelings"
3- Post Malone "Better Now"
2- Selena Gomez "Back to You"
1- Bazzi and Camila Cabello "Beautiful"