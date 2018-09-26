90210 Pop-Up Shop is Coming to Chicago!

Member the show Beverly Hills 90210? Did you ever fantasize that you were going to the Peach Pit to meet up with Kelly and Brandon? Or even better - the Peach Pit After Dark? (The nightclub where David and rando 90's musicians performed?)

Well looks like they better change that zip code because a pop-up shop of the Peach Pit After Dark is coming to River North!

Ironside Bar & Gallery at 546 N. Wells St. in River North will be turned in to PPAD and open it's doors TODAY at 6pm!

So will it be just like we remember?

They say:

Life-size cutouts of Brandon Walsh and Kelly Taylor will be stationed in the bar for fans to snap pictures with, along with a chalkboard for writing zip codes and Instagram-worthy “90210”-isms. The bar’s TV screens will air episodes of the show and feature a soundtrack of artists who were on the show, like Christina Aguilera.

Video of Christina Aguilera Beverly Hills 90210 GIAB+ITTY (09-15-99)

It doesn't stop there tho!

The menu will be named after all things 90210!

You can get a Jim or Cindy Walsh avocado toast, a “Kelly Taylor ‘Choose Me’ Moscow Mule” or the “Dylan McKay ‘I’m Brooding’ Starter Kit’ shot combo.

No word on how long they will remain open. No reservations just walk-ins.

Check out their hours and let's make plans to go! I'll call Donna! :p

Mondays through Thursdays and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.