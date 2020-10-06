A Ratched Halloween Contest!

Love Halloween and the show Ratched? It could be worth $25,000!

October 6, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Categories: 
Feature
Television
Television Shows
Random Stuff
Entertainment
Features

Are you a super fan of the show Ratched on Netflix? If not, you should be!

Creator Ryan Murphy and the crew of Ratched are holding, "A Ratched Halloween" looking for the best costumes of characters from the series!

Sarah Paulson explains more here:

A post shared by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) on

First prize will receive $25,000! Second $15,000?! And $5000 for third place!!

How freaking awesome is that?

For more information about the contest click here: A Ratched Halloween

What character will you be trying to recreate?

Tags: 
Netflix
Ryan Murphy
Sarah Paulson
a ratchet halloween
Halloween
costume contest
contest
ratched