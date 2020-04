Looking for a reason to celebrate while in quarantine? We've got one! Lea Michele is expecting a baby!

This will be the first child for Lea and her husband Zandy Reich who got married last March.

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

While the 2 have yet to personally comment on when baby Reich is due, a source close to the couple says they've always wanted to be parents.

Congrats Lea and Zandy!