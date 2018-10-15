Adele Fans Hard Over Drake and He Freaks!

What if you found out that one of your favorite musicians came to see you and was a fan of you? Fan girl hard right? Well that's what happened to Drake this weekend!

Drake is big fan of Adele and freaked out when he found out she went to his show (and did it like a normal person - as in didn't have her people call his people and wind up front-row and backstage)!

So how did he find out?

Adele showed her love on socials and he replied like most of us would...

I LOVE that he freaked out!! LOL

I think these two should work on some music together right?