ALERT: Daylight Saving Happens tonight!

It's one of the many things you probably rolled your eyes to in school (like myself) and now it's a life lesson!

Fall back, Spring ahead = DAYLIGHT SAVING.

Tonight is the night when we do it again!

The official time for people to turn the clocks back an hour is at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, meaning the time will go back to 1 a.m.

You might get an "extra" hour of sleep that day, but it's also gonna start getting darker earlier.

Most cells and your cable will update automatically. Might not be a bad idea to change car clocks, microwaves, etc. before you go to bed tonight.

Hey worst case senario you'll look like an over-achiever showing up an hour early (since we gain an hour) :p

How will be spending your extra hour??