ALERT: Daylight Saving Happens tonight!
Time to change the clocks!
October 31, 2020
It's one of the many things you probably rolled your eyes to in school (like myself) and now it's a life lesson!
Fall back, Spring ahead = DAYLIGHT SAVING.
Tonight is the night when we do it again!
The official time for people to turn the clocks back an hour is at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, meaning the time will go back to 1 a.m.
You might get an "extra" hour of sleep that day, but it's also gonna start getting darker earlier.
Most cells and your cable will update automatically. Might not be a bad idea to change car clocks, microwaves, etc. before you go to bed tonight.
Hey worst case senario you'll look like an over-achiever showing up an hour early (since we gain an hour) :p
How will be spending your extra hour??