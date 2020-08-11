Alicia Keys Set To Launch Beauty Line!

Alicia Keys has always promoted natural beauty and gone make-up free...but if you're gonna wear it, it may as well be the best out there!

Alicia has join forces with e.l.f Cosmetics (who are a vegan and cruelty free brand) for her own line!

e.l.f says:

“A culmination of Keys’ personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness and connection. With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action.”



Pretty cool right?

Now people were coming for her because she has always promoted a 'natural-look' and is now working with a make-up company. But it may not be glamour liners, glitter, etc. Sounds to me like it's skincare line (maybe some clear glosses?) to keep that 'natural-look' the best it can be. So still very "on-brand" for Alicia's message.

And PS can we talk about e.l.f for a sec? I LOVE THEM!! Awesome stuff that won't break the bank and if you order online shipping is free if you spend $15! (Very pandemic friendly lol) PPS- The coconut dewey setting spray is everything!! My order arrived a few days ago. Go get it!

Alicia Keys line with e.l.f has not been given a name (yet) and you can expect it on shelves in 2021!

Will you be trying it?