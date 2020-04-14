American Idol live shows? HAPPENING! But how? Find out here!

Watching American Idol this past Sunday with the top 20 announced, I knew as a fan of the show that next was the live shows. With all productions and the country on lockdown because of COVID-19 I wondered if the show would be put on hold until all of this passed...but no way!

The show announced today that they are doing everything they planned (including crowning a new American Idol 2020) but from home!

YES, you read that right!

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and even Ryan Seacrest will be live from their homes and the contestants will be performing in their houses!!

Like always "America" will be voting normally (online or via phone) and I'm sure there will be glitches along the way as this is a first for everyone and everything but I LOVE they are doing this!

It's moving foward, keeping us entertained and most importantly following the "stay at home" rules that will hopefully lead us to be back-to-normal soon.

The show still has one more taped show to play, but starting, Sunday, April 26th they will be going live for the first time with a 2-hour show!

Will you be watching?

I mean how can you not?!

American Idol airs on ABC on Sundays at 7pm CST