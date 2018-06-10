Is Another Back to the Future Movie on the Way?

A Facebook post went viral this morning saying that another Back to the Future movie was in the works! #BackToTheFuture4

Who wouldn't be excited about more Doc, Marty and hover-whatever...but after some skeptical sally's did some snooping turns out we may have been dupped!

This picture that was posted with the "news"...

...is actually from 2015...celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original!

AND it turns out the Michael J. Fox page it was posted on is fake! *It also said Kendrick Lamar was in the movie. Maybe that was the tip off!

Adding to the already credible evidence, Christopher Lloyd is 79 and doesn't act as much (but did say he would return if another B2TF was made) and Michael J. Fox rarely acts because of his advancing Parkinsons disease. Those are the 2 main characters!

So sadly, taking all of that in to consideration looks like we've been had! A 4th installment doesn't look like it's happening.

That doesn't mean it won't EVER happen. Just not now :(

Anyone else feeling 1.21 gigawatts of sadness?